MURRAY — Murray police say that a traffic stop Tuesday resulted in a Murray man being charged with drug-related offenses.
In a news release Thursday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle Tuesday. Wiggins said that after the officer spoke to the driver, the officer believed there was reason to suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Wiggins said field sobriety tests with the driver were performed and, after the tests were completed, the officer placed the driver under arrest. Wiggins added that, also found during the stop, was a small amount of what was identified as methamphetamine.
Tony Hughes, 65, of Murray, was identified as the driver and was charged with improper equipment, possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Hughes was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.