UPDATE: Kimberly Bushard, the female reported missing in Murray Nov. 5, has been located and is safe. "Thank you to everyone for your assistance in locating her," the Murray Police Department said.
MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Kimberly Bushard. Kimberly Bushard is a 46-year-old-white female, 5’3” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last spoken to around 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at which time she seemed to be confused. It is possible she is in the area of Stewart County or Clarksville, Tennessee and driving a gray 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate JBF1567. If located, please contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.
