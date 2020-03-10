MURRAY — Murray police say that an attempt by an officer to assist a stranded motorist led to the arrest of a Mayfield man.
In a news release on Monday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that an MPD officer encountered a motorist Thursday who was stopped on the side of KY 80. While assisting the motorist, the officer spoke to him and discovered that the man had active arrest warrant in Graves County. At that time, Wiggins said, the officer detained the man.
This led to a probable cause search of the vehicle and Wiggins said this resulted in methamphetamine residue and drug paraphernalia being found in the vehicle. Wiggins identified the man as Jalon Johnson, 25, of Mayfield.
Johnson was taken to the Calloway County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with fleeing/evading police in the first degree which stemmed from the arrest warrant in Graves County.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.