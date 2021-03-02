MURRAY — Murray police reported Monday that a Murray man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a stolen firearm.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said an officer was patrolling the Bailey Road Area of the city at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday and located a suspicious vehicle. The officer spoke with the vehicle’s occupants.
Wiggins said that, some time during the conversation, the officer located what was determined to be a stolen firearm on one of the occupants. That occupant was identified as Avion Cavitt, 21, of Murray, who was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
