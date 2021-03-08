MURRAY — Murray police said over the weekend that a Murray woman was arrested and faces several drug-related charges.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers were attempting to locate a woman identified as Michaela Johnson, 28, of Murray, at about 11 a.m. Friday in reference to active warrants for her arrest. Wiggins said officers located Johnson at a residence in the city, which led to a further investigation.
Wiggins said that, during that investigation, about 1.7 ounces of methamphetamine was located. He said that, after the investigation, Johnson was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree.
Johnson was also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court in relation to the active warrants. She was taken to the Calloway County Jail, where she remained an inmate Sunday.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone who has information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
