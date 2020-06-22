MURRAY – A Murray woman was charged with driving under the influence Friday after striking and causing major damage to a utility pole on South 16th Street.
According to Murray Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, police responded at 2:29 p.m. Friday to the area of South 16th Street and Parklane Drive in reference to a single vehicle collision involving a utility pole. He said officers spoke with Wendy Heneson, 60, of Murray, who stated she had been driving northbound on 16th Street. Heneson said she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the southbound lane of traffic, left the roadway, then struck a utility pole.
After investigation, Heneson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. She was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Officers were assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service, Wiggins said.
Wiggins said MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
