The Murray Police Department says it is investigating a Monday morning report of shots fired at Murray High School, but no evidence has been yet been found that gunshot occurred.MPD's public information officer, Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, said in a news conference that police responded to the Murray High School campus this morning after receiving a report of shots fired at the school. MPD responded along with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police and Murray State University Police Department. He said no evidence had been found of any gunshots and all students and staff are safe. The investigation is continuing, and Wiggins said MPD hoped to release more information later today. Check www.murrayledger.com and Ledger & Times Facebook and Twitter feeds for updates as they become available.
breaking
MPD: No evidence of any shots fired at Murray High
- Staff Report
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police called to Murray High School
- Obituaries Jan. 19, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 20, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 22, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 21, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 23, 2021
- Morgan never got the chance to tell Manning about promotion to assistant chief for CCFR
- MPD gives details on fatal wreck from Monday
- Obituaries Jan. 25, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 18, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.