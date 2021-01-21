MURRAY — No injuries were reported from a rather bizarre wreck Tuesday afternoon in a Murray subdivision in which a vehicle came to rest on its side in the middle of a street.
In a news release Wednesday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment on Crossfield Drive, about 50 yards from the intersection of KY 94 West. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had turned over on its side.
Wiggins said that, upon arrival, officers assisted a single occupant in exiting the vehicle.
He said that the driver was identified as Carolyn Rudy, 39, of Murray, who told officers that she was driving south on Crossfield and, for reasons unknown, struck a brick mailbox. The impact caused the vehicle to come to rest on its side in the middle of the street.
Wiggins said officers were assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
