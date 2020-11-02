MURRAY – A Calloway County grand jury last month decided not to indict a Murray Police Department officer for his involvement in a shooting that resulted in the death of an Almo man one year ago today.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police Post 1, a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person on Nov. 2, 2019. Following an “altercation with law enforcement,” a male subject, later identified as John D. Hale, 42, of Almo, was fatally shot. Neither officer was injured during the altercation, and in the year since, KSP has not publicly said whether or not Hale was armed.
KSP did not identify either officer involved at the time, but five days after the shooting occurred, the agency said Officer Justin Swope with MPD had fired his weapon during the altercation, striking Hale. An autopsy showed that Hale died as the result of his gunshot wounds. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigated the incident.
After KSP named Swope in its release, MPD issued a news release saying that Swope had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review. The press release also indicated that Swope was off duty at the time of the altercation that resulted in Hale’s death.
After speaking to an investigator with CIRT, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones told the Ledger & Times on Friday that Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust had presented the case to a Calloway County grand jury in October and did not indict Swope on any charges.
“The case was presented to a grand jury (in October) and the grand jury came back with no true bill on that,” Jones said. “(The CIRT investigator) said the only thing left to do is to finalize the case, and after it is closed, open records can be released.”
Jones said no details about the investigation can be released until the case is officially closed, but CIRT should hopefully be able to close the case by the end of the year.
“What that process is, is that (the CIRT) supervisor will look at it, make sure everything is in there and make sure it’s a complete case file,” Jones said. “Then once that’s done, it will be closed and available for open records.”
Swope continued working at MPD after his administrative leave concluded. Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, MPD’s public information officer, said Friday that the department would not be commenting on the grand jury’s decision until after KSP officially closes the case.
