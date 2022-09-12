MURRAY – Murray Police Department Chief Jeffrey Liles is proud to announce that MPD will implement a program requiring all sworn officers to wear body worn cameras (BWCs).

In 2021, MPD began to seek funding to assist with the program’s cost. The department awarded an $80,000 grant through the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance. MPD was one of only six law enforcement agencies in Kentucky that were awarded grant funding through this program.

