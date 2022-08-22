MURRAY – The Murray Police Department will be participating the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to a Sunday press release from MPD. The campaign began Friday and will run through Sept. 5. MPD will be collaborating with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State Public Safety and Kentucky State Police doing sobriety check points during this campaign. MPD considers its participation in this program to be an important and effective tool in helping to prevent traffic fatalities.
MPD participates in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
- Staff Report
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries, August 18, 2022
- Obituaries, August 17, 2022
- Obituaries, August 19, 2022
- Obituaries Aug. 15, 2022
- Yantko becomes latest success story from ‘Alden’s Army’
- Obituaries, August 9, 2022
- Obituaries, Aug. 12, 2022
- Calloway County School District off to a good start for ‘22- ‘23 year
- CCSD discusses substandard county bridges
- Jameson temporarily suspended from bench
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.