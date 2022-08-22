MURRAY – The Murray Police Department will be participating the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to a Sunday press release from MPD. The campaign began Friday and will run through Sept. 5. MPD will be collaborating with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State Public Safety and Kentucky State Police doing sobriety check points during this campaign. MPD considers its participation in this program to be an important and effective tool in helping to prevent traffic fatalities.  