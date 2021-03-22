RICHMOND — On Thursday, four Murray Police Department recruit officers graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training basic academy on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
In a news release, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that this academy is a 20-week course of in-person instruction, including patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, legal, traffic, DUI, criminal investigations and tactical responses to crisis situations. Four individual awards were presented to MPD’s officers for special achievements.
These officers will now move on to field training with veteran officers in the department. Chief Jeff Liles said that he would like to congratulate Officers Zach Tyler, Zach White, Daniel Griggs and Dylan Bobo for their accomplishments.
