From the Murray Police Department:
On Tuesday, March 16, at approximately 7:36 a.m., the Murray Police Department responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in response to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile and two adults who all appeared to have a gunshot wound. The juvenile and Katherine Bryan, 46, of Murray, were transported by EMS to the Murray Calloway County Hospital, where they were transported to another hospital by Air Evac.
Ms. Bryan was later pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries. Anthony Amoroso, 31, of Murray, was pronounced deceased on scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland. Through investigation, we have learned that Mr. Amoroso shot his girlfriend, Ms. Bryan, and the juvenile before shooting himself. The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Coroner’s Office, Air Evac, Calloway County Animal Control, and the Murray Road Department.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
