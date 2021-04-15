MURRAY — Murray police said Wednesday that one person was taken to a hospital, following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on the city’s south side.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at about 12:58 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a two-vehicle collision with injuries on South 16th Street. This was near the intersection of Canterbury Drive near a curve where South 16th becomes Wiswell Road.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Jean Hale, 76, of Mayfield, who said she was driving south on South 16th and may have started to make a left turn into parking lot. Wiggins said that is when Hale reported that her vehicle struck a vehicle that was headed north on 16th.
At the same time, Wiggins said officers also spoke with Chad Fritsche, 40, of Murray, who said that he was driving north on 16th when a vehicle that was headed the opposite direction made a left turn in front of his vehicle. This caused his vehicle to strike the vehicle that was making the left turn in front of him.
Wiggins said that a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Fritsche to the emergency room of Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service, as well as the Murray Fire Department. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.