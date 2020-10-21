MURRAY — Murray police said Tuesday that one person was injured in a Monday afternoon wreck.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that MPD officers responded to a report of an injury collision at 2:50 p.m. Monday on South 12th Street near Vine Street. Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers were told that a vehicle operated by Robert Owen. 50, of Hazel, was traveling north on 12th when the vehicle exited the roadway, struck a sign and rolled over sideways multiple times.
Owen was taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on the scene by the Murray Fire Department and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
