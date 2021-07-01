MURRAY — Murray police say that a two-vehicle wreck late Tuesday afternoon in the city sent one person to a hospital.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a report was received of a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of North 12th Street and Arcadia Circle.
Wiggins said that, upon arrival, officers spoke with Mark Kennedy, 73, of Almo, who reported that he was pulling his vehicle onto 12th Street from Arcadia. Wiggins said that Kennedy then told officers that it was at this time that a vehicle that was headed north on 12th struck his vehicle.
Wiggins also said officers spoke with Justin Tucker, 21, of Madisonville, who said that he was traveling north on 12th when a vehicle pulled in front of him and caused his vehicle to strike the other vehicle.
Wiggins said that a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took a passenger in Kennedy’s vehicle — Jackie Kennedy, 72, of Almo — to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
