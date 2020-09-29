MURRAY — Murray police reported Monday that three people were arrested last week on drug-related offenses.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded Thursday to a report of a possible assault in a parking lot on North 12th Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that everyone allegedly involved had left the scene in a vehicle.
Wiggins said officers searched the area and eventually did find a vehicle that matched the description given at the scene and executed a traffic stop. During the stop, officers spoke with a man identified as Clinton Mobley, 28, of Paris, Tennessee and another man identified as Johnathan Good, 32, of Grandy, Colorado.
Wiggins said that a search of the vehicle was then performed, resulting in officers locating methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in multiple locations. Officers also spoke with a woman identified as Laity Haefner, 25, also of Paris, in the parking lot at the original scene and Wiggins said officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on her person.
Wiggins said that all three people were charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mobley was also charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. All three were taken to the Calloway County Jail, but were not listed as inmates Monday.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.