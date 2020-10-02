MURRAY — Murray police said Thursday that a Murray man is facing charges after a traffic stop in which his dog allegedly attacked officers.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said an officer initiated a traffic stop at about 7:49 Wednesday night on a vehicle near North Fourth Street. Wiggins said that, after the officer made contact with the driver, a check of the vehicle indicated that the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.
Wiggins then said that an individual attempted to remove a dog that was inside the vehicle. As this was happening, the dog attacked the officer, he said, adding that the dog was quickly brought under control.
Wiggins said a search of the vehicle was then made and resulted in officers discovering a firearm, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Andrews, 58, of Murray.
Wiggins said Andrews was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, harboring a vicious animal, improper display of registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates. He was then taken to the Calloway County Jail, where he was still listed as an inmate on Thursday.
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and who would like to leave an anonymous tip, can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
