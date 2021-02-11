MURRAY — On 2/9/2021, the Murray Police Department began an investigation into the burglaries of three local businesses. Later that day, a residential burglary was also discovered that appeared to be related to the business burglary investigation. On 2/10/2021, as detectives continued to investigate the case, they obtained a warrant for James Ahmed (35) of Joelton, TN for 3 counts of Burglary 3rd degree. Having knowledge of Mr. Ahmed’s location, detectives contacted the Paducah Police Department who served the arrest warrant on Mr. Ahmed; he was lodged in the McCracken County Jail. The investigation into the residential burglary is ongoing. The Murray Police Department was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department, and the Paducah Police Department.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
