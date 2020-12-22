POTTERTOWN – A Murray man has been charged with second-degree arson after an investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, CCSO deputies responded at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday to Skylark Road near the Pottertown community for a report of a camper on fire. Upon their arrival, deputies located Anthony T. Davis, 23, of Murray, at the scene with burn-related injuries. Davis was transported to Mayfield for treatment, where he fled from authorities. CCSO obtained an arrest warrant for arson in the second degree (Class B felony).
At approximately 7 a.m. Monday, CCSO received information from the Kentucky State Police that Davis was possibly in the area of Skylark Road. Deputies responded to the area and located Davis in a vehicle that had been reported to KSP as stolen overnight.
Davis was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. KSP is handling the stolen vehicle investigation and any associated charges related to that investigation.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
