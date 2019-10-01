MURRAY — Murray police say two men were arrested last week and now face a long list of charges related to drugs.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said Officer Daniel Burgdolf was on routine patrol sometime on Thursday when he observed suspicious activity on South 11th Street. Upon checking the license plate of a vehicle in question, Shutt said Burgdolf learned that the owner and operator of the vehicle, identified as Jon Drum, 37, of Hardin, had a warrant for his arrest.
Inside the vehicle was a passenger, identified as John Cutrubes Jr., 30, of Murray. Shutt said a check of Cutrubes’ record indicated that he too had a warrant for his arrest.
Shutt said Officer Anna Wicker and K-9 officer Tiko were then called to the scene and Tiko alerted on the vehicle, an indication that some type of substance was present. A search followed and Shutt said officers found various items, including a marijuana pipe, methamphetamine packed in individual baggies, various pills that were not contained in labeled containers, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Drum was then taken into custody and served with a warrant for assault in the fourth degree (domestic). Cutrubes also was taken into custody and served with a warrant for probation violation.
Both were then charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, trafficking in legend drugs, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
As of Monday, both Drum and Cutrubes were still listed as being inmates at the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
