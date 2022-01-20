MURRAY – The Murray Police Department reported several collisions that occurred over the last three weeks.
At 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7, MPD responded to an injury collision at 17th Street and Main Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle that had left the roadway while traveling west bound. The vehicle struck a driveway culvert and tree. The driver, Tony Tinsley, 55, of Hazel, was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital to be treated for possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
At 7 p.m. Jan. 12, MPD responded to an injury collision at 12th Street and KY 121 North Bypass. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Kale Lambert, 22, of Murray. Lambert stated that as he was attempting to make a left hand turn onto KY 121 North, his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
Officers also spoke with Hallie Witherspoon, 55, of Murray. Witherspoon stated that she was southbound on 12th Street when, at the intersection of 12th Street and 121 North, a vehicle turned in front of her causing her vehicle to strike the turning vehicle. Witherspoon was transported to MCCH, where she was treated for possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by MFD and the MCC Ambulance Service.
At 1:40 p.m. Jan. 13, MPD responded to an injury collision on North 16th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Arrian Reed, 19, of Sturgis. Reed stated that she was traveling northbound on 16th Street and was going to make a left-hand turn into the Campus Evolution North apartment complex. Upon making the turn, she observed a vehicle heading toward her, and the other vehicle struck the front end of her vehicle.
Officers also spoke with Tina Wolford, 59, of Murray. Wolford stated that she was southbound on 16th Street when, at the entrance of Campus Evolution North, a vehicle turned in front of her, causing her vehicle to strike the turning vehicle. Reed and Wolford were transported to MCCH, where they were treated for possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by MFD and the MCC Ambulance Service.
