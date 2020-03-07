MURRAY — Murray police say that one person was taken to a hospital Thursday after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck that morning.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD was called at about 7:35 a.m. to respond to the intersection of Ryan and Kentucky avenues for a reported collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Joele Cardwell, 53, of Murray, who said that she was headed north on Kentucky as she approached the intersection with Ryan. Cardwell said that she did not see any vehicles on Ryan.
However, Wiggins said that, at the same time, Lauren Reese, 30, of Murray, was headed east on Ryan and was approaching the same intersection. Wiggins said Cardwell said that as she began to head across the intersection, her vehicle struck the side of Reese’s vehicle. Wiggins reported that Reese’s vehicle came to rest in an adjacent yard.
Reese was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
