MURRAY — Murray police reported that two people received injuries from a wreck that occurred over the weekend.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said the wreck occurred at about 6:09 p.m. Saturday.
Shutt said that was when MPD units were dispatched to a reported wreck with possible injuries at the intersection of Eighth and Main streets. Upon arrival, officers observed that two vehicles had collided.
Shutt said officers soon located Nancy Starnes, 68, of Murray, inside her vehicle. Shutt said that Starnes stated that she was traveling north on Eighth Street, and she had stopped at the stop sign at Main Street.
Shutt went on to say that investigation showed that Starnes attempted to cross Main Street, but she had misjudged the distance between her vehicle that another that was driven by Lanette Thurman, 75, who was traveling west on Main Street.
Shutt said Starnes’ vehicle then collided with the vehicle Thurman was driving in the intersection.
Shutt said that both Starnes and Thurman had complaints of injuries from the collision, and they were taken from the scene by units with the Murray-Calloway Ambulance Service to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
