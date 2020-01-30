MURRAY — Murray police say three people were injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on the city’s north side.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD units were notified at about 4:25 p.m. that a two-vehicle injury collision was reported at the intersection of U.S. 641 North (North 12th Street) and North Fourth Street.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke to a witness to the wreck, as well as the operators of the respective vehicles involved. Investigation showed that Theresa Lindsey, 55, was traveling southbound on 641 North and had merged into the left turn lane in preparation for a turn onto North Fourth. Wiggins said that the investigation showed that Lindsey did make that left turn across the northbound lanes of traffic on 641.
However, Wiggins said Lindsey’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle being driven by Kethern Harness, also 55, who was traveling northbound on 641 North. Wiggins said Harness told officers that she had a green light at the intersection, giving her the idea that she could continue through the intersection.
Wiggins said units with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Lindsey, Harness and a passenger in Harness’ vehicle who was not identified to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MCCH Planning and Marketing Specialist Danyel McCuiston said Wednesday that all of the victims were treated and released at the hospital.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.