MURRAY — Murray police say two people were taken to a hospital after being involved in a wreck Tuesday morning on North 12th Street.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at about 11:34 a.m. to an injury collision at the intersection of North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North) and Northwood Drive. At the scene, Wiggins said Donald Wray, 84, of Wingo, said that he was headed west on Northwood and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of North 12th.
Wiggins said Wray told officers that he did not see any vehicles approaching the intersection, so he started to cross through the intersection. However, Wiggins said Ellon Knowland, 60, of Almo, said she was headed north on North 12th and was approaching the intersection with Northwood. Both drivers then said that, as Wray crossed into the intersection, the front end of Knowland’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Wray’s vehicle.
Wiggins said the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took both drivers to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
