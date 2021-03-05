MURRAY — Murray police say one person was injured Wednesday afternoon after four vehicles collided on North 12th Street.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of a four-vehicle injury collision on North 12th a little north of Main Street.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Layla Neagle, 37, of Murray, who said she was traveling south on 12th when a vehicle exited a parking lot in front of her and also turned southbound. Wiggins said that Neagle then reported that the vehicle that came from the parking lot stopped in front of her, causing her vehicle to strike the other vehicle.
Wiggins said officers also spoke with Aaliyah Tuck, 26, of Murray, and Celia Sedillo, 38, of Murray, who said they were stopped on 12th facing south and that their vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle. This, in turn, caused their vehicle to strike the vehicle that was in front of them.
Wiggins also said officers spoke with Parker Griffith, 39, of Benton, who said he too was stopped on 12th and was facing south when his vehicle was also struck in the rear.
Wiggins said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Neagle to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Thursday, a spokesperson for the hospital said Neagle was treated and released.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
