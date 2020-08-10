MURRAY — Murray police report that an Almo woman was taken to a hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business.
In a news release Sunday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that MPD was dispatched at 12:23 p.m. Thursday to a call of an injury collision on a parking lot along Chestnut Street.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Susan Scott, 68, of Almo, who said she was walking behind a truck when the truck backed into her. Officers then spoke with Evan Hopkins, 21, of Murray, who said he was backing up his truck and accidentally struck Scott.
Wiggins said Scott was taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service. n
