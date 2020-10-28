MURRAY — Murray police said Tuesday that one person was injured Monday night in a shooting that was reported in the north part of the city.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that MPD responded to a residence at 9:50 p.m. Monday on Northwood Drive near North Fourth Street in reference to a call of shots fired.
Wiggins said that, upon arrival, officers located an individual who had an apparent gunshot wound. Wiggins said that it was determined that the individual’s injuries were not life threatening. Wiggins said the victim was examined by emergency personnel at the scene, but did not require any further attention.
Wiggins said that detectives responded to the scene and, on Tuesday, their investigation was continuing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621. Anyone with information about this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.