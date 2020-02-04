MURRAY— Murray police said Monday one person was taken to a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers were dispatched at about 2:09 p.m. Saturday to reported injury collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Frontage Road and Keepers Way in the north portion of the city.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers interviewed Brenda Hosford, 66, who stated that she was driving south on Frontage Road and was exiting the parking lot of the Huck’s convenience store. Wiggins said Hosford told officers that vehicles on Keepers Way did stop to allow her to exit the parking lot, as traffic was heavy at the time.
However, as she was exiting, Wiggins said Hosford told officers that her view was obstructed as she continued through the intersection.
At the same time, Wiggins said Edwards Pettis, 35, was headed east on Keepers Way as he operated a motorcycle, which struck Hosford’s vehicle in the side.
Wiggins said Pettis was then taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of potential injuries. On Monday, MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said Pettis was treated for his injuries and released.
