MURRAY — Murray police say one person was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after being involved in a wreck at the edge of the Murray State University campus.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers were dispatched at about 9:44 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an injury collision at the intersection of 16th Street and Main Street, which is at the southwestern edge of the Murray State campus.
During an investigation, officers interviewed Kristina Buttrey, 48, who said that she was headed north on 16th and was approaching the intersection with Main. Wiggins said the investigation also revealed that at the same time, Staci Koenig, 46, said she was traveling west on Main and was approaching the intersection with 16th.
Koenig said she had the green light at the time and was continuing through the intersection, Wiggins said. Buttrey told officers that, as she entered the intersection from 16th, the traffic light was red, he said.
Both vehicles then entered the intersection and collided, Wiggins said. Koenig reported that her vehicle also struck a light pole and a traffic light pole, he said.
Wiggins said Buttrey was taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.