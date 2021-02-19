MURRAY — Murray police said that a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning sent one person to a hospital.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 10:25 a.m. Thursday to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of Main and Eighth streets.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Denise Baker, 47, of Murray, who had temporarily parked a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Main. Wiggins said Baker told officers that a vehicle driving west on Main entered the eastbound lane and struck her vehicle.
Wiggins also said that officers spoke with James Carrico, 76, also of Murray, who was driving the other vehicle. Wiggins said that Carrico did not recall what had occurred.
Wiggins said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Carrico to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
