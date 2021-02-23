MURRAY — Murray police said Monday that a weekend traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Murray woman.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers stopped a vehicle at 1:27 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 641 North. During the stop, Wiggins said officers located 5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as other illegal substances inside the vehicle.
Wiggins said Mary Harness, 38, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances in the third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harness was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.