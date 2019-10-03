MURRAY — Murray police say two pedestrians were injured when a vehicle struck them Tuesday on the parking lot of a business.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said officers responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the Chestnut Hills Mall area on North 12th Street.
Upon arriving, officers reported that Shanda Schaaf, 55, and Taylor Schaaf, 24, both of Murray, told them that they were leaving a store and, upon entering a crosswalk, the side-view mirror of a vehicle made contact with Shanda, knocking her backwards into Taylor.
Shutt said William Peal, 82, of Sedalia, was operating a Chrysler minivan and stated that he did not see anyone in the crosswalk. Shutt said that Peal also said that, as he drove past the crosswalk, he suddenly heard something hit the passenger side of his vehicle.
The Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took both Shanda and Taylor to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
