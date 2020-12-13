From the Murray Police Department:
The Murray Police Department is requesting your help in locating Lindsey Draggoo. Lindsey Draggoo is approximately a 5’7” 120 pound female with brown hair. She was last seen around 3 PM today in the area of 6th Street and Vine Street and was wearing blue jeans and a dark red long sleeve shirt. Lindsey Draggoo currently has a warrant for Failure to Appear, Bail Jumping as well as other charges. She is currently being sought for additional charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500, as well as other charges. If you see her, please call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.