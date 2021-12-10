MURRAY – A Murray man was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital after being injured in a single-vehicle collision Monday, the Murray Police Department said.
According to a news release, MPD responded at 4:50 p.m. Monday to an injury collision on South 16th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Jason Gray, 39, of Murray, who said he had been driving southbound on 16th Street. Gray’s vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway, hitting a concrete culvert. Gray was transported to the MCCH emergency room by EMS for treatment for possible injuries.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.