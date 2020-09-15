MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
According to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, the agency responded at 5:53 a.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of KY 121 North and North 16th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Kenneth Capitola, 68, of Murray, who said he was traveling east on KY 121 North. Capitola said he continued into the intersection of North 16th Street before he saw the light had turned red; he said he then struck a vehicle in the intersection.
Officers also spoke with Justin Heatley, 22, of Gleason, Tennessee, who said he was traveling south on North 16th Street. Heatley said his vehicle was struck when he entered the intersection with KY 121. Capitola’s vehicle then struck a utility pole near the intersection.
Capitola was transported by EMS to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. The MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
