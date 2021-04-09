MURRAY — A Murray woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 12th and Poplar streets Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to an injury collision at South 12th Street and Poplar Street at approximately 4:21 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Sarah White, 28, of Murray, who said she was traveling north on 12th Street and proceeded through the intersection with Poplar Street. White said as she went through the intersection, another vehicle entered the intersection from Poplar Street and they collided.
Officers also spoke with Deborah Batteiger, 52, of Murray, who said she was traveling west on Poplar Street and proceeded through the intersection as she had a green light. Batteiger said a vehicle that was traveling on 12th Street entered the intersection, and the two vehicles collided. Batteiger was transported by EMS to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.