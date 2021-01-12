MURRAY – A Murray woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for possible injuries last week after a collision on Arcadia Circle.
The Murray Police Department said it responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday to Arcadia Circle in reference to a two-vehicle injury collision. Officers spoke with Zita Jackson, 29, of Louisville, who said she was exiting a parking lot and turning onto Arcadia Circle when she was struck by a vehicle. Officers also spoke with Luka Venice, 19, of Mayfield, who said he was driving east on Arcadia when a vehicle pulled out in front of him and struck his vehicle.
A passenger in Zita Jackson’s vehicle, Demetria Murrell, 29, of Murray, was transported to the MCCH emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.