MURRAY – A Murray man was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries Wednesday after being involved in a two-vehicle collision.
The Murray Police Department said it responded to an injury collision at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at Eighth and Main streets. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Allysa Beard, 20, of Robards. Beard stated that she was stopped northbound on Eighth Street at Main. Beard said she saw a vehicle eastbound on Main Street, going at a slow speed, and she believed that the vehicle was coming to a stop. Beard then said she made a right-hand turn onto Main Street and was struck by the eastbound vehicle.
Officers also spoke with Dan Wilson, 66, of Murray, who said he was eastbound on Main Street when a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing his vehicle to strike the other vehicle.
Wilson was transported to MCCH for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
