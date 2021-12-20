MURRAY – A Murray man died in a collision on the south side of town last Sunday, Dec. 12.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 12 to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Glendale Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Daniel Quaca, 53, of Bloomsdale Missouri, who said he was southbound on South 12th Street driving straight. Quaca stated that he stopped at the intersection and then proceeded through the intersection.
James Easley, 83, of Murray, was reportedly westbound on Glendale Road when he entered the intersection at 12th Street and stuck Quaca’s vehicle. James Easley and Norma Easley were transported to the emergency room by EMS.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service. According to J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, James Easley died at the hospital.
***
At 5 p.m. Dec. 12, MPD responded to an injury collision on North 12th Street in front of Kroger. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Michael Outland, 34, of Benton, who said he was northbound on North 12th Street driving straight. Outland stated that when he was in front of Kroger, a vehicle made a left-hand turn and struck his vehicle. Terry Ward , 65, of Hazel, was southbound on North 12th Street going to turn into Burger King parking lot. Mary Hafner, 34, of Murray, stated she was behind Ward in the turn lane.
When Ward made the left-hand turn, he reportedly spun around and struck Outland’s vehicle. Ward was transported to the emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on scene by MFD and the MCC Ambulance Service.
