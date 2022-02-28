MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded to two collisions with injuries.
According to a news release, MPD responded to the first injury collision at 10:40 a.m. at 1702 KY 121 North Bypass. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Lottie Dunlap, 57, of Murray, who said she was attempting to pull out of the parking lot at the location and was eastbound. Dunlap said she did not see any vehicle westbound on 121 North, but as she proceeded to make the left turn, she was struck by a vehicle coming from that direction.
Officers also spoke with Kevin Wiggins, 27, of Wingo, who said he was westbound on the 121 North Bypass when a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to strike that vehicle. Dunlap was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where she was treated for possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
•••
MPD responded to the second collision at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at 1501 North 12th St. Upon arrival, officers attempted to speak with Rachelle Hale, 27, of Dexter, but she was unable to make any statements to officers about what occurred.
Officers spoke with Samuel Cain, 40, of Murray, who said he was southbound on 12 Street when he attempted to make a left-hand turn into Riviera Courts. Cain said that while he was waiting to make the left-hand turn, his vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle.
Hale was transported to MCCH, where she was treated for possible injuries. Cain refused treatment on scene but later went to the MCCH emergency room where he was treated for possible injuries.
MPD was again assisted on scene by MFP and the ambulance service.
