MURRAY - The Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the intersection of Poplar and Seventh streets. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Graham Lyell, 21, of Murray. Lyell stated he was traveling westbound on Poplar Street and as he approached Seventh Street, a vehicle entered the roadway headed straight toward Elm Street. Lyell’s vehicle struck the other vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest in the Weaks Community Center parking lot. Lyell’s vehicle veered and struck a fire hydrant. The other vehicle was driven by Christy Watkins, 53, of Grand Rivers.
Watkins was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Lyell sought medical treatment via a personal vehicle.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
On Wednesday, the Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision on North 12 St. at Kroger at approximately 11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Taylor Bohannon, 25, of Calvert City. Bohannon stated she had made a left turn out of the Kroger parking lot into the median, traveling southbound. Bohannon failed to see a semi in the left-hand lane southbound on 12th Street. She merged into the lane and struck the semi and the trailer attached.
Officers also spoke with Michael Pinkston, 57, of Telephone, Texas, who stated he was traveling southbound on 12th Street in the left lane when a vehicle merged and collided with his semi.
Bohannon was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
