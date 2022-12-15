MURRAY - The Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the intersection of Poplar and Seventh streets. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Graham Lyell, 21, of Murray. Lyell stated he was traveling westbound on Poplar Street and as he approached Seventh Street, a vehicle entered the roadway headed straight toward Elm Street. Lyell’s vehicle struck the other vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest in the Weaks Community Center parking lot. Lyell’s vehicle veered and struck a fire hydrant. The other vehicle was driven by Christy Watkins, 53, of Grand Rivers.

Watkins was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Lyell sought medical treatment via a personal vehicle.