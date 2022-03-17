MURRAY – Two people were treated at Murray-Calloway County Hospital last week after a collision on North 12th Street, the Murray Police Department said Wednesday.
MPD said it responded at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, to an injury collision at 900 North 12th St. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Andrea Howe, 48, of Farmington, Indiana. Howe said she had been northbound in the right-hand lane on North 12th Street and was attempting to merge into the left-hand lane. Howe said that as she attempted to merge into the left lane, she did not see the other vehicle, and as she merged, her vehicle was struck in the driver’s side front door.
Officers also spoke with Sarah Stanger, 34, of Murray. Stanger said she was northbound on North 12th Street in the left-hand lane when a vehicle merged into her lane, causing her vehicle to strike the driver’s door of the other vehicle.
A passenger from Stanger’s vehicle was transported to MCCH where they were treated for possible injuries. Cain refused treatment on scene but later went to the MCCH emergency room, where he was treated for possible injuries, MPD said.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
