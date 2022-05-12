MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded to two separate collisions in the last week.
An MPD report said officers responded at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Story Avenue. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Angela Matheny, 52, of Murray, who said she had been pulling onto 12th Street from Story Avenue in an attempt to enter the northbound lane. She said she did not see the other vehicle until it was too late and her vehicle struck the vehicle driven by Tion Easley.
Officers then spoke with Tion Easley, 20, of Paris, Tennessee, who said he was traveling south on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled off of Story Avenue and struck his vehicle.
Easley and his passenger were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Another report said MPD responded at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, May 8, to an injury collision on Wiswell Road. Upon arrival, officers found Bruce Lennox, 47, of Murray, behind the wheel of the vehicle. MPD said Lennox was unable to tell officers how the collision occurred, but an officer stated that the vehicle appeared to be traveling westbound on Wiswell Road, left the roadway and struck a mailbox and culvert.
Lennox was transported to MCCH for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was again assisted on scene by MFD and the ambulance service.
