MURRAY – A Sunday single-vehicle collision resulted in a Murray man being taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, police said.
At 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision on 641 North near Max Hurt Drive, said MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins. Officers learned that Donnie Underhill, 70, of Murray, drove off the roadway on 641, and his vehicle struck a culvert. Underhill was transported to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.