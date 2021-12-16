MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded to two separate collisions with injuries over the weekend.
At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MPD responded to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Glendale Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Gordon Lancaster, 80, of Paris Tennessee, who said he was northbound on South 12th Street going straight. Upon entering the intersection at Glendale Road, he struck Shannon Davis, 42, of Murray, who was eastbound on Glendale Road. Gordon Lancaster and Linda Lancaster were transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, MPD responded to an injury collision on 12th Street at Chestnut. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Jacob Mitchell, 22, of Paducah, who said he was northbound on 12th Street when he got struck in the rear of the vehicle by Malachi Selmon, 20, of Iuka, Mississippi. Selmon stated that his vehicle was struck in the rear by Ruby Royce, 75, of Paducah, which caused his vehicle to collide with Jacob Mitchell’s vehicle. Royce stated that her vehicle was struck in the rear by Martha Jane Brandon, 75, of Murray, which caused her vehicle to collide with Selmon’s. Brandon was transported to the emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was agains assisted on scene by MFD and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
