MURRAY – The Murray Police Department received its second four-year accreditation certification for its 911 Communication Center Wednesday at the 47th annual Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) Conference Banquet.
The Murray Police Department’s 911 Communications Center was one of eight agencies within the state to receive accreditation and one of 6 agencies to receive a second accreditation. The KACP Accreditation Program is intended to provide law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth with an avenue for demonstrating that they meet commonly accepted professional standards for efficient and effective operations. To achieve accreditation, agencies have made conscious decisions about policies and procedures that fit the law enforcement requirements of their jurisdictions and have implemented those policies and trained their employees in their use.
Accreditation reflects that the agency was carefully measured against an established set of standards and has met or exceeded professionally accepted practices in law enforcement.
Also at the banquet, Chief Liles was sworn in as Sergeant at Arms for the Executive Board of KACP. Along with this position Chief Liles was also appointed to the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Board of Directors as the representative for KACP. Both appointments are two year terms.
