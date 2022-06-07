MURRAY – The Murray Police Department has announced the graduation of Officer Griffin Deese and Officer Nathan Webb.
Deese and Webb were sworn in by Murray Mayor Bob Rogers on Dec. 21, 2021, and began the academy at DOCJT (Department of Criminal Justice Training) on Jan 2, 2022. They graduated May 19 after spending 20 weeks In Richmond, and both officers are now in the field training process. They are expected to complete this training by the end of July 2022.
“We are excited to welcome them to the Murray Police Department and are proud to have these officers join our team and serve our community,” a news release said.
