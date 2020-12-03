MURRAY — This year, it may have been pretty difficult for the general public to know if officers with the Murray Police Department participated in their annual No Shave November activity.
Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all officers are having to wear face masks, thus concealing what may or may not have been on the officers’ faces. Still, though, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said Wednesday that, though it was pretty much invisible to the public this year, the beards were plenty and, as usual, the department had a lot of fun because they know that it is for a good cause.
“It’s all about donating to charities,” Wiggins said of how this part of the event is about to be put to its customary December vote on the department’s Facebook page. That is where photographs of how the participating officers appeared during the month will be displayed and visitors to the page can vote on who they think is the best.
“The reason we wait until December is because we want to make sure we wait and allow the officers to really get a chance to get a decent beard going.”
The cutoff date, which, in this case, has more meanings than one, for the officers to end their beard-growing is Dec. 1 because the department has a policy that bans facial hair, other than mustaches. Wiggins said he believes the vote will continue through Dec. 10. He said the vote is usually open on the Facebook page for about a week.
The officer earning the most votes then can donate the money raised from $50 entry fees to a worthy local charity.
“It’s definitely something the officers enjoy because it’s really geared toward helping the community, plus it’s quite a bit of fun and it’s a good time for everyone,” Wiggins said, adding that female personnel within the department, or male officers not comfortable with growing a beard have the option of paying the entry fee and most do.
He added that this also helps enhance the department’s “community policing” program of officers being more involved in the everyday lives of their citizens that Chief Jeff Liles has strongly emphasized throughout his tenure.
“We do get a lot of people coming up to us, asking, ‘Hey! What’s going on? You guys don’t usually have beards.’ It gets a conversation started, but, this year, that didn’t happen nearly as much because our masks were covering everything up,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins added that there is one officer who will not be included in the vote, the department’s new K9 unit, Ringo, a Dutch Shepherd, who probably could be classified as a “ringer,” being he already has plenty of facial air, even outside of November.
“Yeah, that would be unfair anyway,” he said. “He’s a dog. He would win because everyone loves dogs.”
